Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Tri Continental worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 470,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tri Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Continental by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

TY stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Tri Continental Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

