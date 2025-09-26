Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

