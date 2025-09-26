Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.3333.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Joseph Eppers purchased 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.44. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

