Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 750 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.