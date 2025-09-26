Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $459.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

