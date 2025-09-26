Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $459.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

