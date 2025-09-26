Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9%

PSX opened at $139.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

