Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $BFEB Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFEB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3,228.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 561,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 544,654 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $8,030,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $3,777,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:BFEB opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

