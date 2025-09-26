MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 985.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

