American National Bank & Trust Acquires 379 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

