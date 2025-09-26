Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.50.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

About Mitchells & Butlers

LON:MAB opened at GBX 247.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 883.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.