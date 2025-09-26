U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

