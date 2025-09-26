Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Stock Holdings Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after buying an additional 1,326,113 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after buying an additional 632,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,293,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $73.45 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

