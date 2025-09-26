First Trust Water ETF $FIW Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

FIW stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

