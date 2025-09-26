EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:EGP opened at $165.57 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.95%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.