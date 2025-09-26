Novem Group Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.1% of Novem Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Novem Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
