EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $191.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.