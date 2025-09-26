Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stake Trimmed by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $197.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

