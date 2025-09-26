Ponce Financial Group, Inc. $PDLB Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDLB opened at $14.87 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $356.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

