New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 218 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

New Insight Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,216,000 after purchasing an additional 176,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 142,861 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter.

XSMO opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

