Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $219.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

