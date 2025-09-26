American Well Corporation $AMWL Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 280.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of American Well worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Well by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Well by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Well by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in American Well by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL opened at $6.11 on Friday. American Well Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.60. American Well had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. American Well has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 25,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $173,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,503.47. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $32,415.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,705.80. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,381 shares of company stock valued at $344,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Articles

