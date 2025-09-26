MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $133,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.