Fischer Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fischer Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,917,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,858,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,532,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $219.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $223.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

