iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310,953 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

