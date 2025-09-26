Analysts Set Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) PT at $17.07

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.0714.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTAM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Titan America in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research note on Monday, July 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan America
Titan America Price Performance
NYSE:TTAM opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Titan America has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $429.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Titan America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.
About Titan America
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
