Analysts Set Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) PT at $17.07

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.0714.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTAM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Titan America in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan America

Titan America Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,625,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSE:TTAM opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Titan America has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $429.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Titan America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

