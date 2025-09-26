Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Receives $32.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.
Getty Realty stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.48%.
