Citigroup Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $230.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $217.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PNC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.