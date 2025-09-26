Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $673,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,336.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,700 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $109,786.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,455.40. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,841 shares of company stock valued at $28,595,925 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after buying an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,727,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $19,755,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $17,790,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

