Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

