Oppenheimer Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

USB opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

