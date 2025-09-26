Gray Media’s (GTN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

GTN stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Gray Media has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Gray Media has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Media will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In other Gray Media news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,016.26. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 638.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

