Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Vyome Trading Down 0.9%

HIND stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vyome has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $720.00.

Vyome Company Profile

