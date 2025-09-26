Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HOUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

