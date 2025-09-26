DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $15.40 target price on DAQO New Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Get DAQO New Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

DAQO New Energy Stock Up 9.1%

DQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.50. DAQO New Energy has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DAQO New Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About DAQO New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAQO New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAQO New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.