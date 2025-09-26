NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $8.60

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $8.10 to $8.60 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in NIO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIO by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NIO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 222,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

