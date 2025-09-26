UBS Group Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $610.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $676.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.33.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $515.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.41. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $500.10 and a 1 year high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,842.96. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $758,764.52. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

