Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $100.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,176. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,291. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 66.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 9,162.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 107.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

