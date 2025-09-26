Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.7143.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBTA shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of IBTA opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of -1.31. Ibotta has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ibotta in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ibotta by 225.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ibotta by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ibotta during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

