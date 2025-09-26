DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $274.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.84.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $225.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,374,805 in the last 90 days. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $172,715,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after buying an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

