Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $240.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.2%

AMG stock opened at $237.83 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

