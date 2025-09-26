Portillo’s’ (PTLO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTLO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $474.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

In related news, CEO Michael Osanloo acquired 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,812.14. The trade was a 21.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 130,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,320. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Portillo’s by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

