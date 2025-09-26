GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Stock Down 2.3%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.
About GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares
GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
