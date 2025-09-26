Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ TLX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

