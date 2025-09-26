Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAZE. Wall Street Zen raised Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Insider Transactions at Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 438,274 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $371,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.