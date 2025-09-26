Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

IVA stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

