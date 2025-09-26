NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $214.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NVDA stock opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $13,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,458,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,976,852.80. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock valued at $720,979,162. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

