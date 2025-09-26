Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 744,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 323,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $7,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 25,141.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,531,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after acquiring an additional 202,976 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

