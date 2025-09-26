Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:SILA opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.88%.
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
