Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point set a $9.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Compass Price Performance

Compass stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Compass has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 2.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Compass has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $124,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 252,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,099.50. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

