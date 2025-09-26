Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $28.25

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $28.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.07.

Premier Price Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

PINC stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Premier’s payout ratio is 381.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,153.44. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 198.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 72.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 112.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 155.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

